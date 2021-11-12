Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend along with enhanced showers as a front dives more south

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday. Still wanted to take a moment to acknowledge our heroes. A big salute and thank you to all of the veterans!

Gentle to moderate east to southeast winds will hold through Friday with localized land and sea breezes. Dry conditions will be occasionally interrupted by modest shower activity for now but heavier rain could be on the way. The potential exists for more widespread rainfall to develop during the latter half of the weekend.

Light winds and rather dry conditions can be expected through tonight. A front will approach the area over the next few days with southerly winds developing out ahead of the front. An increase in showers is expected as the front nears the state Sunday and weakens into a trough on Monday. The trough is expected to linger over or the the state on into the middle of next. Greatest chances for showers will be east of the trough. Winds will generally be on the lighter side through the period. ADLIB

Let’s talk surf: An upward trend in surf will occur today along the smaller island exposed north and west facing shores with the arrival of a moderate size, medium period northwest swell. This swell is being picked up by the northwest offshore buoys early this morning. The north and west shores of Kauai and Oahu should begin experiencing elevated surf by late morning and late afternoon, respectively. Surf will peak along north and west shores later today through Saturday and then hold on Sunday. On the heels of this swell will come another similar moderate size, medium period north swell late Saturday and early Sunday due to it originating from a more local short north fetch source behind a proximity cold front. This should peak north and west facing shore surf near to just shy of High Surf Advisory levels Sunday and Monday.

