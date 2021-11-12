First-ever drive-thru vaccination clinic for kids launches this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parents will soon be able to get their elementary-age children vaccinated in a drive-thru clinic at Aloha Stadium. It’s an effort by Hawaii Pacific Health, the state Department of Health and the Honolulu Fire Department.

Once they get the shot, the family can drive off after a quick 15-minute mandatory observation period.

HPH says there are 720 appointments available each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Depending on how many children are in each vehicle, up to 2,800 children could be vaccinated each day.

HPH says they have staffed up for this and will have the people to support 60 vehicles for each appointment slot.

“We will have the space and staff to host 60 cars for each appointment, which will lead to a fluid-moving process that is very similar to our vaccination operations at Pier 2, Vax Squad mobile sites and vaccine clinics at our medical centers,” said Carl Hinson, director of workforce development for Hawaii Pacific Health.

“We have been planning this for months, realizing how important it is for parents and our community to get our keiki vaccinated.”

If your child is vaccinated at this weekend’s drive-thru event at Aloha Stadium this Saturday and Sunday, they will have their second-dose day on either Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.

There will be another drive-thru clinic at Kapolei High School on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21. Children vaccinated that weekend would have their second-dose days on either Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12.

Children must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian, who will be required to show an ID at the time of check-in.

