Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers

On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a balcony of a hotel in Waikiki.(_)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:02 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a woman who mysteriously died while on vacation in Hawaii is searching for answers.

Briana Charlie flew to Oahu from New Mexico in late-October to meet up with a friend.

On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a balcony of a hotel in Waikiki.

“I don’t want to think about how or why, I know she was having a good night, enjoying herself. She was sending videos to her sister just moments before,” said the victim’s father, Al Charlie

“I’m happy that she went out with a bang in Hawaii, but she was just where she wanted to be,” said brother Jacob Charlie.

Honolulu police have classified her death as unattended but have not provided any more details on the case.

Meanwhile, the medical examiner said the cause of death is “still pending” following an autopsy.

Her family said the 23-year-old was adventurous and loved Hawaii. It had been her fifth visit to the islands.

Briana Charlie’s family said she had plans to attend Arizona State University and had hoped to become a veterinarian.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
The rocks below the contaminated creek have been coated with a gray slime, apparently...
A stream in Waipio smelled like beer. An investigation into a strange spill ensued.
Officials said these incidents started at around 2 a.m. and ended about four hours later.
Police arrest man accused of going on early-morning crime spree across Oahu
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month

Latest News

The federal government has designated Maui County as a natural disaster area because of drought...
Despite emergency proclamation for Maui drought, some say more needs to be done
Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Experts outline challenges prosecutors could face in murder case against adoptive parents
Sources tell Hawaii News Now that police believe that Isabella Ariel died in her home and that...
Experts outline challenges prosecutors could face in case against adoptive parents charged with girl’s murder
"Surfing Moms" helps mothers take a break and enjoy the waves.
These ‘Surfing Moms’ help one another in the waves ― and on the shore