Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a woman who mysteriously died while on vacation in Hawaii is searching for answers.

Briana Charlie flew to Oahu from New Mexico in late-October to meet up with a friend.

On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a balcony of a hotel in Waikiki.

“I don’t want to think about how or why, I know she was having a good night, enjoying herself. She was sending videos to her sister just moments before,” said the victim’s father, Al Charlie

“I’m happy that she went out with a bang in Hawaii, but she was just where she wanted to be,” said brother Jacob Charlie.

Honolulu police have classified her death as unattended but have not provided any more details on the case.

Meanwhile, the medical examiner said the cause of death is “still pending” following an autopsy.

Her family said the 23-year-old was adventurous and loved Hawaii. It had been her fifth visit to the islands.

Briana Charlie’s family said she had plans to attend Arizona State University and had hoped to become a veterinarian.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.