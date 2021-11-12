All the world’s a stage. And for this theater company, that includes the windows.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Kailua Onstage Arts, or KOA Theater, lost their space on the Windward side during the pandemic, they found a new stage and a great advertising opportunity.

They relocated to Beretania Street right across the street from HPD’s main station.

“It was really pretty challenging,” said Terri Keaveney, the owner’s wife. “We lost our theater space in Kailua. So we were a homeless theater for a while.”

But Keaveney saw a way to take advantage of their new, huge windows.

She painted a mural for Halloween, advertising their haunted house. The Grim Reaper stood among graves and spooky trees. According to staff, the mural was a big part of their success.

“It’s been kind of fun to be out here painting and have people walk by,” said Keaveney.

They’re currently prepping for their quirky winter show. Naturally, Keaveney is changing her mural.

If you look closely, you’ll see that their painted Father Christmas has morphed from a past life, where he was helping the theater company advertise for their Halloween haunted house.

Keaveney said Santa’s future is undetermined after their winter show.

“Who knows, maybe he’ll turn into something for the next one,” she laughed.

The staff describes their winter play as an “irreverent, yet heartwarming romp through transition, busting with festive slapstick fun.” The show runs from Dec. 3 through Dec. 19.

For tickets, visit their website.

