Adoptive parents of Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua to make first court appearance in girl’s murder

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The adoptive parents of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua are set to make their first court appearance on Friday in the murder of the missing girl.

Police are expected to reveal probable cause to arrest Isaac and Lehua Kalua and execute search warrants at their Waimanalo home on Wednesday.

Hawaii News Now had asked police for information but never received an answer.

Authorities did say they believe the Kaluas were lying from the start.

Experts outline challenges prosecutors could face in murder case against adoptive parents

Investigators were back at the family’s property on Thursday, searching for Isabella Kalua’s remains. Sources told Hawaii News Now that police believe the 6-year-old died in that Puha Street home and that her body was disposed of before she was reported missing in mid-September.

This story will be updated.

