Using USPS to send your holiday packages? Shop (and ship) early.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Postal Service is preparing for a mad holiday rush because of the pandemic and global shipping delays.

Every piece of mail into Hawaii comes through its main processing facility near Honolulu’s airport. Last year, it was an all hands on deck situation because of the overwhelming demand for shipping.

Now postal workers are getting ready for an even busier year.

“We are in a little calm before the storm,” said USPS spokesman Duke Gonzales.

Postal managers say the pandemic doubled the number of packages that came here in 2020 and it’s been a wild ride since.

“Basically it was a Super Bowl for us every single day,” said Gonzales.

The US postmaster general had apologized for the slow mail delivery during last year’s holiday season. This year, they say they’re ready.

“We’ve redesigned our mail processing and our transportation network to effectively control the mail flow,” said Gaye Ibara, USPS holiday spokesperson.

This year, the deadlines for mailing are the same ― starting with Dec. 17 for First Class Priority mail to the mainland.

But because of global shipping delays and high demand for online shopping, the USPS has this advice: “We are highly encouraging our customers to shop early and ship early,” said Ibara.

