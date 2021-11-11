Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

TIMELINE: Here’s a breakdown of the case involving missing Waimanalo 6-year-old

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:33 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the investigation into the disappearance of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua remains ongoing, police announced Wednesday that they believe she was murdered in mid-August.

Here’s a timeline of the case:

  • Mid-August: Police said they believe Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was murdered — a full month before she was reported missing.
  • September 12: The girl’s adoptive parents, Isaac and Lehua Kalua, told HPD that Isabella was last seen asleep in her room at their home on Puha Street.
  • September 13: The girl’s adoptive parents reported her missing.
  • Week 1 in her disappearance: Isabella’s biological family organized search efforts throughout east Oahu with the help of community volunteers.
  • September 20: HPD officially suspended its search for the missing girl, but said the investigation would continue.
  • Late last week: Police said the missing person’s case turned into a murder case focused on the Kaluas. Officials did not specify what evidence led to the switch.
  • November 10: Authorities arrested Isaac and Lehua Kalua at their home in Waimanalo, which is where Isabella was last seen alive. Both are being held without bail.

Since Isabella’s disappearance, the six-year-old’s biological family has been holding rallies in Waimanalo, in front of the Kalua’s house, and at Child Welfare Services to demand justice.

Officials said so far Isabella’s body has not been recovered and searches of the Kaluas’ property continue.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities asked anyone who may have interacted with Isabella and her sisters as far back as 2019 and through August 2021 to contact investigators on the case or Honolulu CrimeStoppers (955-8300).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police swarmed the Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing.
Adoptive parents charged with murder of missing 6-year-old
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who’s wanted in connection...
Police release images of suspect wanted in connection with King Street shooting
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai over the weekend,...
Search underway for intruders who held elderly woman captive during violent home invasion

Latest News

The area along Kahului Beach Road is now cleared out and cleaned up thanks to a nonprofit...
From serving time to serving the community, nonprofit helps former inmates better their lives
Monday forecast
Forecast: Nice Veterans Day in store for us! Light winds to persist through the weekend along with some pop up showers
Police swarmed the Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing.
Adoptive parents charged with murder of missing 6-year-old
A stream in Waipio has been contaminated by runoff containing high amounts of drinking alcohol,...
Stream in Waipio contaminated by runoff containing high amounts of drinking alcohol