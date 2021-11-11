Tributes
Police arrest man accused of going on early-morning crime spree across Oahu

Officials said these incidents started at around 2 a.m. and ended about four hours later.
Officials said these incidents started at around 2 a.m. and ended about four hours later.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said they arrested a man early Monday morning, who is accused of going on a crime spree across Oahu.

Honolulu Police Department documents identify the suspect as Kaeha Baker.

Authorities said the 26-year-old allegedly robbed a Kapolei gas station worker then drove off in a stolen car to Kaaawa. Officials said this is where he assaulted a woman who worked at a convenience store.

Police said Baker then allegedly drove back to Kapolei and assaulted a hotel security guard.

HPD said Baker was eventually arrested at Ka Makana Alii shopping mall.

His bail is set at $75,000.

