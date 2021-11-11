Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Maui non-profit works to turn homeless camp into community gathering place

The area along Kahului Beach Road is now cleared out and cleaned up thanks to a non-profit...
The area along Kahului Beach Road is now cleared out and cleaned up thanks to a non-profit organization called Inmate Initiative.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five months ago, there was a growing homeless encampment next to Kahului Harbor on Maui.

The area along Kahului Beach Road is now cleared out and cleaned up thanks to a non-profit organization called Inmate Initiative.

“I got tired of looking at the place, the eyesore,” said Inmate Initiative Community Outreach Director Kilakila Kamau. “I know the people, I know their families, it’s my family. So, it’s like OK, how can we help?”

Their vision is to build a community hangout spot with local food trucks and seating and shade made from driftwood by a local artist.

Kamau said beautifying the area is just one part of the bigger picture behind Inmate Initiative, an organization aimed to help those incarcerated.

“One of the guys that was here … he was my cellmate back in 2004,” said Inmate Initiative Founder President Vince Razo. “We started cleaning up, we started talking. So, I’m hoping we can get him a job or something, help him.”

For Razo, it’s personal.

He served 11 years behind bars and said prison saved his life.

“It removed me from the lifestyle that I was in, and it made me appreciate all the stuff that I lost,” Razo said. “I would see guys go home, come back, go home and come back, and I would ask them why? And the real reason is because they didn’t have a strong support system.”

Inmate Initiative helps inmates find jobs, homes and become productive members of society.

“We devised programs that we found have worked. One is a program I call, ‘Nine to five is better than 10 to life,’” said Inmate Initiative Program Director Bob Weier.

Weier said Inmate Initiative is also about paying it forward.

“It’s stuff like this they’re doing out here, let me tell you, nothing is more valuable, because they’re going to be riding down this road with their family in the car and they’re going to point over and say hey, I helped do that. I invested in our community,” Weier said.

They hope to bring in the first food truck next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police swarmed the Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing.
Adoptive parents charged with murder of missing 6-year-old
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who’s wanted in connection...
Police release images of suspect wanted in connection with King Street shooting
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai over the weekend,...
Search underway for intruders who held elderly woman captive during violent home invasion

Latest News

Police swarmed the Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing.
Adoptive parents charged with murder of missing 6-year-old
Adoptive parents charged with murder of missing 6-year-old
Adoptive parents charged with murder of missing 6-year-old
The rocks below the contaminated creek have been coated with a gray slime, apparently...
Stream contaminated by runoff containing high amounts of drinking alcohol
Officials said these incidents started at around 2 a.m. and ended about four hours later.
Police arrest man accused of going on early-morning crime spree across Oahu