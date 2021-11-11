Tributes
‘It’s heart wrenching’: Loved ones, community hold vigil in Waimanalo for missing 6-year-old

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Candles surrounded the home of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua Wednesday evening as dozens of people gathered in Waimanalo to show their support for the girl’s loved ones.

The vigil came as Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the 6-year-old’s adoptive parents, were arrested and charged for murder Wednesday morning.

People from across the island have been following Isabella’s story since she was first reported missing in September, and many were heartbroken to learn from Honolulu Police Wednesday that investigators believe the little girl was murdered in Mid-August.

”It really touches my heart, I’ve been a foster kid my whole life, I aged out at the age of 18,” said Meilani Quisorio of Ewa Beach. “It’s heartbreaking that they didn’t do more investigations before they placed Ariel and her sisters here you know, I just feel heartbroken.”

”It’s just really sad,” said Cherice of Wahiawa. “I just want to be here for them and show them that the community is out with them.”

”We’ve all had our suspicions from day one, but of course we hold on to the hope that our suspicions are incorrect,” said Colette Galves of Waimanalo. “That’s heart wrenching, the thought of somebody even harming a child, how can you? How can anybody harm a child?”

TIMELINE: Here’s a breakdown of the case involving missing Waimanalo 6-year-old

Isabella’s biological family said they were humbled by the love and support from the community.

“Very emotional, very loving, very humbled , more than we’ve ever asked for you know. It’s like a family, they’ve been with us since day one and they’re still here with us,” said biological aunt Lana Idao.

As police continue to search for the child’s remains, loved ones and those who have been following the story just want to know where Isabella is for closure.

HPD is asking for anyone who may have interacted with Isabella and her sisters from 2019 through September to come forward to help them investigate whether there were any signs of child abuse or neglect.

Meanwhile, Isabella’s sisters are in the custody of Child Welfare Services.

CWS said they are unable to provide comments whether there is involvement with law enforcement or the courts.

