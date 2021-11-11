Tributes
Hawaii reports 3 additional COVID deaths, 130 new infections
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day in a row, Hawaii on Thursday reported three new coronavirus fatalities, bringing the state’s death toll to 971.

The state also confirmed 130 new COVID infections.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,490.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,455 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 51 were on Oahu
  • 30 on Kauai
  • 27 on Hawaii Island
  • 20 on Maui

There were also two residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 83.2% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

