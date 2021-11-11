Tributes
Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend along with enhanced showers this weekend; heavy pockets

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big salute and thank you to all of the veterans!

Get ready for lighter winds! Gentle to moderate east to southeast winds will hold through Friday with localized land and sea breezes. Dry conditions will be occasionally interrupted by modest shower activity. The potential exists for more widespread rainfall to develop during the latter half of the weekend.

Weak easterly trade winds will gradually shift out of the southeast on Friday, then become southerly on Saturday ahead of an approaching front. Stable and rather dry conditions will persist as a land and sea breeze regime dominates over most areas. The air mass will moisten and become unstable Saturday night and Sunday, leading to unsettled weather with the potential for heavy showers into Monday. Increasingly stable northeasterly winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Let’s talk surf: A new northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight, peak Friday afternoon, then lower gradually through Saturday. Another short period northwest swell will fill in Saturday night, peak on Sunday, then lower gradually on into the middle of next week. Peak surf heights from both these swells are expected to remain below advisory levels. Surf along south shores will remain on the small side throughout the forecast period with only background energy expected. Also due to the lack of trade winds, surf will remain small along east facing shores.

