Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Light winds and mostly dry ahead of approaching cold front

Guy Hagi's Thursday forecast
Guy Hagi's Thursday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:01 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds will persist the next day or so, with mostly dry weather continuing.

The light winds will continue Friday and Saturday, but will turn toward the south as a front approaches, with the air mass gradually moistening and becoming increasingly unstable.

The front will bring unsettled weather from Saturday night into Monday, with the potential for widespread heavy showers.

As the front dissipates Tuesday and Wednesday, light winds may favor a northerly direction.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through Thursday. An upward trend in surf is expected into Friday along exposed north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands with the arrival of a couple of 6- to 8-foot, medium-period, north-northwest swells.

South shore surf should gradually decline Thursday as the swell dampens out.

East shore surf will remain small through the week due to the lighter winds over and upstream of the islands.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Most Read

Police raided the Waimanalo home where a 6-year-old girl was reported missing.
HPD to resume search of Waimanalo property for 6-year-old girl’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 6 new COVID fatalities, 142 additional infections
The rocks below the contaminated creek have been coated with a gray slime, apparently...
Stream contaminated by runoff containing high amounts of drinking alcohol

Latest News

Police raided the Waimanalo home where a 6-year-old girl was reported missing.
HPD to resume search of Waimanalo property for 6-year-old girl’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 11, 2021)
Forecast: Juicy cold front with heavy rain heading in over the weekend
Forecast: Juicy cold front with heavy rain heading in for the weekend
The vigil came as Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the 6-year-old’s adoptive parents, were arrested and...
‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Loved ones, community hold vigil in Waimanalo for missing 6-year-old