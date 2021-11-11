Forecast: Juicy cold front with heavy rain heading in for the weekend

Tributes
Forecast: Juicy cold front with heavy rain heading in over the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:22 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds will persist the next day or so, with mostly dry weather continuing. The light winds will continue Friday and Saturday, but will turn toward the south as a front approaches, with the air mass gradually moistening and becoming increasingly unstable. The front will bring unsettled weather from Saturday night into Monday, with the potential for widespread heavy showers. As the front dissipates Tuesday and Wednesday, light winds may favor a northerly direction.

Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Thursday. An upward trend in surf is expected into Friday along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands with the arrival of a couple of 6- to 8-foot, medium-period, north-northwest swells. South shore surf should gradually decline Thursday as the swell dampens out. East shore surf will remain small through the week due to the lighter winds over and upstream of the islands.

