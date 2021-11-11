Episode 87: Surfing Moms with Elizabeth Madin and Anna Shoemaker

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we’re joined by Elizabeth Madin and Anna Shoemaker, the creators of the ‘Surfing Moms’ support group!

Madin and Shoemaker started the group in Kailua back in 2018, aiming to be a resource for new moms who also love to surf. They have since created a new Honolulu group and California chapter and just became a non-profit this year.

The way it works is simple: Members meet up and take turns watching each others’ kids between surf sessions. Their motto? “A surfing mom is a happy mom!” Shoemaker, who suffered from post-partum depression, says surfing has been a life-saver ― and so has having the support of fellow moms. It’s easy to join. Listen now to learn how!

