Episode 87: Surfing Moms with Elizabeth Madin and Anna Shoemaker

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we’re joined by Elizabeth Madin and Anna Shoemaker, the creators of the ‘Surfing Moms’ support group!

Madin and Shoemaker started the group in Kailua back in 2018, aiming to be a resource for new moms who also love to surf. They have since created a new Honolulu group and California chapter and just became a non-profit this year.

The way it works is simple: Members meet up and take turns watching each others’ kids between surf sessions. Their motto? “A surfing mom is a happy mom!” Shoemaker, who suffered from post-partum depression, says surfing has been a life-saver ― and so has having the support of fellow moms. It’s easy to join. Listen now to learn how!

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

