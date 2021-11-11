Tributes
DOH warns lack of proper vaccine reporting can harm state’s supply of doses

Char pleaded with vaccine providers to update the number of doses they give each day.
Char pleaded with vaccine providers to update the number of doses they give each day.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At a House briefing on Wednesday, the state Department of Health said a lack of proper reporting by vaccine providers could affect the amount of doses that are shipped to Hawaii.

State Health Director Dr. Libby Char said said failing to report the number of shots administered each day could be harmful to the state.

“If they’re either not entering the vaccines or they’re sitting on a stockpile of it waiting, that doesn’t do us any good. If the feds see that we’re not using it, we get lower allocations the following week,” Char said.

“It is really a community effort between us, the providers and everybody else to 1) Get the doses out there, 2) Use them and 3) When you use them, enter it into the system so we can keep track that it was administered.”

Char pleaded with providers to update the number of doses they give each day into the data system, so the federal government can send the right amount of vaccines needed for the state.

She added that currently Hawaii has an adequate supply of vaccines for clinics in need of doses over the next week or so, but future allotments have not yet been determined.

