3 arrested on Hawaii Island for allegedly racking up big bill on stolen credit card

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island arrested three people accused of running up a bill with a stolen credit card.

Earlier this week, police took into custody 40-year-old Frank Hesia Jr., 43-year-old Sabrina Chu, and 50-year-old Joseph Fournier. All are Kailua-Kona residents.

A 27-year-old woman reported her bag was stolen on Monday, and fraudulent transactions soon appeared on a credit card that was inside the bag, police said.

Officers responded to the store and reviewed surveillance videos. While there, a man and woman matching the description of the suspects from the video arrived. They were identified as Hesia Jr. and Chu. The victim’s purse was also found in their possession and both were arrested on site.

The card was also tracked to purchases at four other Kona businesses. The third suspect, Fournier, also used the stolen card to make a purchase more than $300, police said. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The victim’s bag and its contents were returned and the three suspects remain in police custody. Bail for Chu is set at $2,250. Fournier’s bail is $6,500, and bail for Hesia Jr., who faces a number of forgery, identity theft, and property crime charges, is set at $109,000.

They were set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.