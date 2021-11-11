Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3 arrested on Hawaii Island for allegedly racking up big bill on stolen credit card

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island arrested three people accused of running up a bill with a stolen credit card.

Earlier this week, police took into custody 40-year-old Frank Hesia Jr., 43-year-old Sabrina Chu, and 50-year-old Joseph Fournier. All are Kailua-Kona residents.

A 27-year-old woman reported her bag was stolen on Monday, and fraudulent transactions soon appeared on a credit card that was inside the bag, police said.

Officers responded to the store and reviewed surveillance videos. While there, a man and woman matching the description of the suspects from the video arrived. They were identified as Hesia Jr. and Chu. The victim’s purse was also found in their possession and both were arrested on site.

The card was also tracked to purchases at four other Kona businesses. The third suspect, Fournier, also used the stolen card to make a purchase more than $300, police said. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The victim’s bag and its contents were returned and the three suspects remain in police custody. Bail for Chu is set at $2,250. Fournier’s bail is $6,500, and bail for Hesia Jr., who faces a number of forgery, identity theft, and property crime charges, is set at $109,000.

They were set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
The rocks below the contaminated creek have been coated with a gray slime, apparently...
A stream in Waipio smelled like beer. An investigation into a strange spill ensued.
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month
Officials said these incidents started at around 2 a.m. and ended about four hours later.
Police arrest man accused of going on early-morning crime spree across Oahu

Latest News

Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
Watch ‘This is Now’: Expert says missing girl should have never been in the Kaluas’ care
The Litter-Robot is one of the greatest inventions for cat owners ever. It does the dirty work...
What the Tech: The robots (really!) for that techie on your list who has everything
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Nov. 11, 2021)