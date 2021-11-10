Tributes
In wake of movie set shooting, Hawaii film crews say they’ll ‘redouble’ efforts to ensure safety

Filming on the set of Magnum P.I.
Filming on the set of Magnum P.I.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is a production paradise for the TV and movie industry. And many scenes involve gun play.

Industry experts say last month’s fatal shooting in New Mexico on the set of the movie “Rust” has Hawaii film crews paying extra attention to safety measures.

“The takeaway is for me, is that we need to redouble our efforts to make sure that all of the strict safety protocols that are in place are being followed,” said Donne Dawson, the state’s film commissioner.

Dawson does say Hawaii has additional measures on top of industry protocols.

“Any armorer or property master that brings in weapons to Hawaii, first has to have a federal firearms license,” said Alvin Cabrinha, a property master on most of the state’s sets.

Cabrinha also said every firearm, whether it’s a prop gun or a personal weapon, also needs to go through the county police department for registration.

The combination of requirements provides added protection for crew members.

The increased awareness comes after a cinematographer was killed and a director injured on the New Mexico movie set by a shot fired by actor Alec Baldwin from a prop gun.

“All along the way, there are all of these stop-gap processes that are put into place,” Dawson said.

Among the steps: Multiple layers for prop masters showing several people that the weapon is safe.

“Take it onto the set to show the first assistant director. We open up the weapon. We show him, there’s nothing lodged in the barrel. We show him or her, what type of ammunition we’re using, whether it’s a dummy round, a blank round,” said Cabrinha.

Several stars, including “The Rock,” have said real guns will no longer be used on their sets but some in the industry say computer-generated gunfire doesn’t give the full effect.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

