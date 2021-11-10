Tributes
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser healthcare workers to go on strike beginning November 22

Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they claim the company has failed to address.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:19 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 13 days, nearly 2,000 healthcare workers will strike against Kaiser Permanente after months of stalled contract negotiations.

Unite Here Local 5 said the strike will begin on Nov. 22 and will impact 20 Kaiser Permanente facilities across the state.

Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they claim the company has failed to address.

‘Stressed out’ Kaiser healthcare workers say they’re pushed to the brink and need relief

The union said the decision comes as Kaiser offered only a 2% pay raise and a two-tier wage system that would cut up to a third of wages for future hires.

A contract between Kaiser and the union expired on Sept. 30.

“Enough is enough!” said Stephanie Meredith, a ward clerk in Labor and Delivery at the Moanalua facility.

“No more health care heroes turning to health care zeroes. We’re going to fight for what we’re worth, for the future of our jobs and our community. We will be here for as long as it takes until Kaiser Permanente wakes up and gets it right.”

In October, the union said 93% of members that voted authorized the strike.

