In huge milestone, Maui’s largest agriculture company plants 1 million trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Valley Isle’s largest agriculture company planted its one millionth tree Tuesday on former sugar cane land in Central Maui.

Mahi Pono has been planting trees in the area for nearly three years in an effort to increase food security on the island.

“You know planting 1 million trees is no small deal,” said Kainoa Casco, project manager of farming and sustainability.

“We have the governor who has a goal to plant 100 million trees by 2030, and we are actively doing it. We support this goal, we are full on behind it. The more trees you plant the more we can support this.”

The 1-millionth tree planted was an ulu or breadfruit tree, which grows up to 60 feet tall and provides hundreds of pounds of food.

The company said they chose ulu because it symbolizes a path toward sustainability.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.