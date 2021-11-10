Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In huge milestone, Maui’s largest agriculture company plants 1 million trees

The 1-millionth tree planted was an ulu or breadfruit tree, which grows up to 60 feet tall and...
The 1-millionth tree planted was an ulu or breadfruit tree, which grows up to 60 feet tall and provides hundreds of pounds of food.(Mahi Pono)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Valley Isle’s largest agriculture company planted its one millionth tree Tuesday on former sugar cane land in Central Maui.

Mahi Pono has been planting trees in the area for nearly three years in an effort to increase food security on the island.

“You know planting 1 million trees is no small deal,” said Kainoa Casco, project manager of farming and sustainability.

“We have the governor who has a goal to plant 100 million trees by 2030, and we are actively doing it. We support this goal, we are full on behind it. The more trees you plant the more we can support this.”

The 1-millionth tree planted was an ulu or breadfruit tree, which grows up to 60 feet tall and provides hundreds of pounds of food.

The company said they chose ulu because it symbolizes a path toward sustainability.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.
Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
With restrictions eased, experts say Hawaii could soon see ‘wave’ of international travelers

Latest News

Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Hawaii healthcare workers to go on strike against Kaiser Permanente
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
The airline announced five flights a week to Australia beginning in December. (Image: Hawaiian...
Despite loosened international travel rules, Hawaiian Air does not expect surge in visitors
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser healthcare workers to go on strike beginning November 22
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser healthcare workers to go on strike beginning November 22