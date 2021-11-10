Search underway for intruders who held elderly woman captive during violent home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman in her 80s was the victim of a violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai over the weekend, and police are still searching for suspects.

On Saturday, two intruders broke into her house in Mariner’s Ridge just before 9 a.m. and held her captive close for to 20 minutes.

“Everything happened so fast,” said the woman. HNN is concealing her identity for her safety.

“I opened my eyes. I was surprised to see two people. Two men. Husky men.”

Both were standing in the doorway of her bedroom.

She said at first she thought she was dreaming.

“I just said, ‘What are you doing here? Why are you here? Don’t do this,’” she said.

“All he kept saying was ‘Shut up! Shut up!’ Then one of them walked towards me and gave me a swift slap on the side of the head.”

The woman says she did her best to stay calm as one of the men ransacked her bedroom while the other grabbed a sheet that was on the bed.

“He grabbed what I was covered with and wrapped it around my head. But then God gave me the little opening,” she said.

The woman said through the sheet, she could see her medical alert necklace wrapped to her headboard.

“I had it in my hand and I pressed it,” she said. “But I didn’t press it either hard enough or long enough for it to activate. So I did it again.

“But when I did it the second time he saw that I had the alarm in my hand.”

After briefly trying to snatch the alert necklace, they fled.

The woman said she could hear the suspect say, “She has the alarm. She has an alarm.”

Once out the room, she says she could see where the criminals broke in ― through a jalousie window.

As for a description of the burglars, the woman says the were appeared to be in their 20s, husky and they looked hapa.

“They didn’t have a local sound to their speech,” she said. “Their complexion was fair.”

HPD confirms this case is under active investigation and that no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

