Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Healthier Hawaii: What you need to know about the vaccine for younger kids

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children as young as 5, but some parents are skeptical and concerned about the safety of the vaccine.

Dr. Natascha Ching from Hawaii Pacific Health is here to tell what parents need to know about the shot.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police swarmed the Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing.
HPD: 2 arrests made in connection with case of missing 6-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who’s wanted in connection...
Police release images of suspect wanted in connection with King Street shooting
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai over the weekend,...
Search underway for intruders who held elderly woman captive during violent home invasion

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Healthier Hawaii: What you need to know about the vaccine for younger kids
Image: Hawaii News Now
Grace's Sunrise Book Club first launch
381 homes sold on Oahu last month.
Business Report: October home sales
Sunrise Sports
Hawaii's Sage Tolentino commits to Cincinnati