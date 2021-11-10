Tributes
Hawaii reports 6 new COVID fatalities, 142 additional infections

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 968.

The state also confirmed 142 new COVID infections.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,360.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,465 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 69 were on Oahu
  • 28 on Hawaii Island
  • 17 on Kauai
  • 13 on Maui
  • 1 on Lanai

There were also 14 residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

