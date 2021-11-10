Hawaii reports 6 new COVID fatalities, 142 additional infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 968.

The state also confirmed 142 new COVID infections.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,360.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,465 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

69 were on Oahu

28 on Hawaii Island

17 on Kauai

13 on Maui

1 on Lanai

There were also 14 residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

