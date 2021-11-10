Tributes
Hawaii men’s basketball opens season against UH Hilo in tip-off of Rainbow Classic

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team opens the 2021-22 season Wednesday night in the 56th Annual Outrigger Rainbow Classic.

The ‘Bows open the tournament against sister school Hawaii-Hilo, joining a field comprised of Northern Colorado and Pacific.

Hawaii will welcome fans back to the Stan Sheriff Center in full capacity for the first time since February of 2020 as they search for their 16th Rainbow Classic title.

Coming off of a 72-60 exhibition win against Chaminade, the ‘Bows are returning a wealth of starters from the 2020 COVID-shortened season, however they will be without Kahuku graduate Samuta Avea and transfer Juan Munoz — both will be having season-ending surgeries.

Tip off between the ‘Bows and the Vulcans is set for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. HST.

