Got an electric car? You can once again jump into the HOV lane when you’re solo

By HNN Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric car drivers, your morning commute just got better.

The state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that electric vehicles (with EV license plates) are once again allowed to use HOV lanes regardless of how many people are in the car.

State law previously allowed EV drivers to use the HOV lanes, but that provision expired in June 2020.

Since then, the state has sought to ensure EV drivers using HOV lanes weren’t cited as they amended administrative rules.

The Transportation Department said EV use in HOV lanes is “supported because of the reduction in transportation related pollution and reduction in fossil fuel dependency.”

For a list of HOV lanes, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

