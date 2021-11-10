Forecast: Light winds and mostly dry conditions persist, juicy disturbance due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatively dry conditions and mainly light wind will continue through Saturday. A front is expected to move down the island chain Sunday, then stalling and weakening over Maui County Sunday night into Monday. The front is expected usher in some unsettled weather to the islands during this stretch with the potential for some widespread rainfall.

Small north and northwest swells will keep some small surf in place along north and west facing shores through Thursday. A larger long-period northwest swell will arrive Thursday night, peak near or just below advisory levels on Friday. South shore surf will receive a nice late season boost from a long-period south swell through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.