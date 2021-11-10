Family of man missing on Maui begs community for help

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Karen Hopp traveled from Michigan to Maui this week to search for her missing brother.

Kevin Winters, 51, was last seen in Kahana in September.

Karen fears he may have been in some trouble.

“I fear something has happened to Kevin. I don’t think he’s going through some type of mental breakdown, said Karen.

Winters was last seen on surveillance video depositing money at the First Hawaiian Bank ATM in Kahana on September 2nd, and again on September 3rd.

Maui Police officials say no foul play is suspected at this time.

However, Karen and her husband Michael are fearing the worst.

“I think Kevin has run into trouble with some people maybe in a bar. He liked to frequent bars a lot,” Michael said.

Winters, described as friendly and free-spirited, was fired from his job the day before he disappeared.

Karen said there is still money in his bank account, and he never picked up his last paycheck.

“Obviously, losing a job is a big deal. But I don’t think it would be a point where you would want to harm yourself. You would probably just get a new job, right? It’s not like he didn’t have money to survive, “said Michael.

Karen said her brother spoke with family members daily right up until his disappearance. They’re hoping sharing his story will generate new leads before they go back home to Michigan later this week.

“My mom, she’ll call every day and ask, ‘Have you heard anything?’ I have to tell her no,” Karen said through tears. “If anybody knows, please step forward. Going home empty handed with no leads is going to be hard.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Karen at (616) 403-4552 or the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 244-6400.

