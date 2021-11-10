Ex-Kauai councilman admits to running drug ring, changes plea in federal court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Kauai Councilman Arthur Brun changed his plea in federal court Wednesday morning to guilty.

Brun initially pleaded not guilty last year to allegedly being the leader of a drug trafficking ring.

According to authorities, he supplied guns, conspired with a gang leader and assaulted a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors said he also distributed substantial amounts of methamphetamine throughout the Garden Isle.

The crimes took place between June 2019 and Jan. 2020. At the time of his arrest, 11 other suspects were also taken into custody for their involvement.

Brun was a two-term councilman. He ran successfully in 2016 and 2018, prior to his arrest.

