Do you have a REAL ID? Here’s what that is ― and why you need one.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While more Oahu drivers are getting gold stars on their licenses, the city said about 16% of motorists still need to update to a REAL ID.

Officials said state IDs and driver’s licenses that feature a star in a gold circle at the top corner will be required for residents to board domestic flights beginning in May 2023.

The city said of the roughly 638,000 state-issued driver’s licenses on Oahu, about 533,000 have secured REAL ID status.

Officials said every traveler age 18 and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints in order to fly.

The original enforcement date was set for October 2020, but because of the pandemic, the deadline was pushed back.

Meanwhile, the city has also opened a few of its facilities on Saturdays to help ease the influx of residents needing to renew driver’s licenses and state IDs.

