Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Despite loosened international travel rules, Hawaiian Air does not expect surge in visitors

The airline announced five flights a week to Australia beginning in December. (Image: Hawaiian...
The airline announced five flights a week to Australia beginning in December. (Image: Hawaiian Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:51 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although the United States eased foreign travel rules on Monday, Hawaiian Airlines said it is not expecting a rapid surge in international business.

The airline said international travel to Hawaii will mostly be the same since Japan and Korea still have mandatory quarantines in place for returning residents. Officials said those rules have kept many Asian international travelers in their home countries.

Furthermore, the company said travel had already been open to the US for those coming from Japan and Korea.

With restrictions eased, experts say Hawaii could soon see ‘wave’ of international travelers

Despite not being able to accommodate Asian tourists, Hawaiian Air said it will benefit from Australia’s recent decision to loosen rules for its citizens.

The airline announced five flights a week to Australia beginning in December.

Executives said Hawaii’s safe reputation is attractive to many international visitors.

“Relative to a lot of other beach destinations in the Pacific, we offer a really high quality of care, and I think that combination of safety and a well-known brand and a familiar product is going to serve us well as we move into the first quarter,” said Brent Overbeek of Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Air said it is prepared to ramp up operations when Japan and Korea are ready to loosen their countries’ restrictions.

In the meantime, the airline said it is getting a boost from the demand for cargo shipping amid supply chain issues from Asia to the US.

“Frankly in the interim, a lot of what’s been supporting our international service has been cargo,” Overbeek said.

“So cargo demand out of Asia and cargo yields out of Asia, if you look all the supply chain issues and port issues in Long Beach and Los Angeles, all those places cargo has been part of our business that’s really helped us sustain our international network.”

The company said most of the cargo is electronic equipment and vehicle parts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.
Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
With restrictions eased, experts say Hawaii could soon see ‘wave’ of international travelers

Latest News

Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Hawaii healthcare workers to go on strike against Kaiser Permanente
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser healthcare workers to go on strike beginning November 22
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser healthcare workers to go on strike beginning November 22
Industry experts say last month’s fatal shooting in New Mexico on the set of the movie “Rust”...
In wake of movie set shooting, Hawaii film crews say they’ll ‘redouble’ efforts to ensure safety