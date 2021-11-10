Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DeJoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver your packages during the peak holiday season.

“Regarding the peak season, I want to begin with three words: We are ready,” he said Wednesday.

DeJoy’s assertion comes after he previously apologized for slow mail delivery during last year’s peak season.

It also follows the unveiling of a 10-year plan for the Postal Service to incorporate a series of changes.

The changes were implemented last month and include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours.

The changes have no affect on about 60% of first-class mail and nearly all periodicals.

“We are ready. So send us your packages and your mail, and we will deliver timely,” DeJoy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who’s wanted in connection...
Police release images of suspect wanted in connection with King Street shooting
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai over the weekend,...
Search underway for intruders who held elderly woman captive during violent home invasion
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 6 new COVID fatalities, 142 additional infections
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Nov. 10, 2021)
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
States challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate for health workers
Police swarmed the Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing.
HPD: 2 arrests made in connection with case of missing 6-year-old girl