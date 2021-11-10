Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

A garden planted on city land was facing removal. Now it’s policies that could be uprooted.

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In September 2019, protesters trying to protect iwi kupuna blocked the road leading to the redevelopment project at Hunananiho or Sherwoods.

That day, police arrested 28 people.

The project, though, was subsequently shelved and the land sits empty today.

Across the roadway, Waimanalo resident and neighborhood board member Mialisa Otis tends to roughly 30 native trees including ki, ma’o, ilima and ulu.

She planted them shortly after the conflict to honor the iwi kupuna and remember that day.

“It has cultural significance. It is in honor of the iwi kupuna and to restore the plants that they destroyed,” said Otis.

But last month, Otis says city workers told her to remove the native plants because of a complaint that they weren’t planted by the city.

“They did mention there was a complaint. They won’t mention who it was, but I assume it’s a Karen,” said Otis, adding she was prepared to dig in and stand her ground.

“I was really shocked because it’s been here for two years and everybody that passed by I waved to.”

But the city now says the plants are staying ― and its policies are changing.

On Monday night, the issue came before the Waimanalo Neighborhood Board and Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen said there would be no uprooting for now.

“The department is revisiting the policies on the plantings in parks so one of the conversations we are having is perhaps fostering more trees for cultural practitioning,” she said.

She says city workers are getting re-training on native species and discussing how to handle them in Hunananiho and several other areas as well.

“We have trained all of the supervisors for the grounds keepers that they are not to be removing trees. That they are supposed to call the arborist,” said Thielen.

“We are not taking action until ... policy discussions can be held,” a city statement added. “Our intent is to ensure these community efforts are well-coordinated and can be maintained into the future.”

Otis says she’s happy “but still nervous because the word hold is not quite stopped or saved.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.
Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
With restrictions eased, experts say Hawaii could soon see ‘wave’ of international travelers

Latest News

Filming on the set of Magnum P.I.
In wake of movie set shooting, Hawaii film crews say they’ll ‘redouble’ efforts to ensure safety
In light of the pandemic's widespread impact, farmers statewide have renewed efforts to work...
By working together, pandemic-battered farmers hope to grow state’s agricultural footprint
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai over the weekend,...
Search underway for intruders who held elderly woman captive during violent home invasion
Who doesn’t need (or want) to have extra spending money for the holidays?
What the Tech: Need holiday cash? Here are some tech-savvy ways to pad your bank account.