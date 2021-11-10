A garden planted on city land was facing removal. Now it’s policies that could be uprooted.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In September 2019, protesters trying to protect iwi kupuna blocked the road leading to the redevelopment project at Hunananiho or Sherwoods.

That day, police arrested 28 people.

The project, though, was subsequently shelved and the land sits empty today.

Across the roadway, Waimanalo resident and neighborhood board member Mialisa Otis tends to roughly 30 native trees including ki, ma’o, ilima and ulu.

She planted them shortly after the conflict to honor the iwi kupuna and remember that day.

“It has cultural significance. It is in honor of the iwi kupuna and to restore the plants that they destroyed,” said Otis.

But last month, Otis says city workers told her to remove the native plants because of a complaint that they weren’t planted by the city.

“They did mention there was a complaint. They won’t mention who it was, but I assume it’s a Karen,” said Otis, adding she was prepared to dig in and stand her ground.

“I was really shocked because it’s been here for two years and everybody that passed by I waved to.”

But the city now says the plants are staying ― and its policies are changing.

On Monday night, the issue came before the Waimanalo Neighborhood Board and Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen said there would be no uprooting for now.

“The department is revisiting the policies on the plantings in parks so one of the conversations we are having is perhaps fostering more trees for cultural practitioning,” she said.

She says city workers are getting re-training on native species and discussing how to handle them in Hunananiho and several other areas as well.

“We have trained all of the supervisors for the grounds keepers that they are not to be removing trees. That they are supposed to call the arborist,” said Thielen.

“We are not taking action until ... policy discussions can be held,” a city statement added. “Our intent is to ensure these community efforts are well-coordinated and can be maintained into the future.”

Otis says she’s happy “but still nervous because the word hold is not quite stopped or saved.”

