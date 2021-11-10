By working together, pandemic-battered farmers hope to grow state’s agricultural footprint

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In light of the pandemic’s widespread impact, farmers statewide have renewed efforts to work together.

Vincent Mina is the head of Hawaii Farmers Union United, a consortium of more than 1,000 members from the agricultural industry.

Many of the local growers lost business because of closed restaurants and hotels.

The pandemic also underscored the importance of food sustainability and this week, Mina launched a webinar series aimed at growing the state’s agricultural footprint and finding long-lasting food supply solutions.

“That provided us an opportunity to slow down as a community, to understand that wow, shipping lanes are being affected and wow, where’s my next dinner gonna come from?,” HFUU president Vincent Mina. “It’s really neat to see the connectivity that farmers union has been able to foster through collaboration and cooperation with seeing things as whole systems, whole systems of agriculture.”

The union is hosting webinars throughout the month leading up to its annual convention in December.

The public can tune in at hfuuhi.org.

