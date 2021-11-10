Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

By working together, pandemic-battered farmers hope to grow state’s agricultural footprint

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In light of the pandemic’s widespread impact, farmers statewide have renewed efforts to work together.

Vincent Mina is the head of Hawaii Farmers Union United, a consortium of more than 1,000 members from the agricultural industry.

Many of the local growers lost business because of closed restaurants and hotels.

The pandemic also underscored the importance of food sustainability and this week, Mina launched a webinar series aimed at growing the state’s agricultural footprint and finding long-lasting food supply solutions.

“That provided us an opportunity to slow down as a community, to understand that wow, shipping lanes are being affected and wow, where’s my next dinner gonna come from?,” HFUU president Vincent Mina. “It’s really neat to see the connectivity that farmers union has been able to foster through collaboration and cooperation with seeing things as whole systems, whole systems of agriculture.”

The union is hosting webinars throughout the month leading up to its annual convention in December.

The public can tune in at hfuuhi.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.
Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
With restrictions eased, experts say Hawaii could soon see ‘wave’ of international travelers

Latest News

Filming on the set of Magnum P.I.
In wake of movie set shooting, Hawaii film crews say they’ll ‘redouble’ efforts to ensure safety
Waimanalo neighborhood board member Mialisa Otis tends to a native garden that she planted.
A garden planted on city land was facing removal. Now it’s policies that could be uprooted.
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai over the weekend,...
Search underway for intruders who held elderly woman captive during violent home invasion
Who doesn’t need (or want) to have extra spending money for the holidays?
What the Tech: Need holiday cash? Here are some tech-savvy ways to pad your bank account.