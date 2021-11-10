Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:50 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who’s wanted in connection...
Police release images of suspect wanted in connection with King Street shooting
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai over the weekend,...
Search underway for intruders who held elderly woman captive during violent home invasion
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month after contract talks fall apart

Latest News

Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
‘She’s depending on me to find her:’ Family searches for missing N.J. girl
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month after contract talks fall apart
Blaise Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’