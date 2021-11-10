Tributes
HPD confirms 2 arrests made in connection with case of missing 6-year-old girl

Police swarmed the Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing.
Police swarmed the Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a major development in the investigation of a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months, Honolulu police have confirmed they have made two arrests in connection with the case.

Police on Wednesday morning swarmed the Waimanalo home where Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing back in September.

HPD and Specialized Services Division units moved in on the house around 7:20 a.m. with guns drawn. After going into the home, they brought out the girl’s adoptive mom, Lehua Kalua.

She was arrested minutes later.

Police have not released further details as to who the other person arrested in the case is. HPD will be holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Isabella Kalua has been missing since mid-September, when her adoptive parents said she was last at their Waimanalo. Since then, droves of community members have dedicated countless hours searching for the little girl.

She has not been seen since.

Related reports:

If you have any information into her disappearance, you’re urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Tipsters will remain anonymous, and information can be submitted online by clicking here or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

This story will be updated.

