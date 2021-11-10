Acting Hawaii governor signs emergency proclamation for Maui drought

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Gov. David Ige in Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 Climate Change Conference, acting Hawaii Gov. Clare Connors took action to address drought conditions on Maui.

Connors signed an emergency proclamation providing immediate relief for Maui County, which has dealt with drought conditions since March 2019, according to the Governor’s Office.

They said rainfall, streams and ground water levels remained “significantly below normal,” and the emergency proclamation provides state assistance in dealing with damages and losses as a result of the drought. Farmers and ranchers have been hit particularly hard.

The state also said the drought conditions have led axis deer to migrate into new areas, leading to added concerns.

[Read a related report: In Maui County, axis deer are taking livestock feed and causing crashes. Lawmakers want Ige to act]

“The deer are also foraging in urban areas and along roadways, causing several traffic accidents. In addition, about 300-500 deer are foraging along the fence line of the Kahului Airport, with a few entering active runways -- creating unsafe conditions for aircraft landings and take-offs,” the state said in a news release.

Gov. Ige first issued an emergency proclamation for Maui’s drought on Jan. 27 of this year. It later expired.

This latest proclamation signed by Connors is set to last until Jan. 7.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.