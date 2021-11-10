Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

11 people displaced after 2-alarm fire burns through home in Salt Lake

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at a home in Salt Lake.
Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at a home in Salt Lake.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said 11 people have been displaced following a two-alarm house fire Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze happened just before 12:50 p.m. at two-story home on Wanaka Street.

Firefighters said the the blaze, which began on the first floor, was 80% involved.

Officials said it was reported one occupant was inside the house at the time of the fire, but fire crews determined that all 11 occupants — six women and five men —were able to evacuate the structure uninjured.

HFD said one of the women complained about smoke inhalation but later declined treatment by Emergency Medical Services.

The American Red Cross said it is helping the displaced individuals.

Fire officials described the structure as a total loss, saying the blaze damaged its structural integrity. The fire was extinguished at around 1:42 p.m.

The estimated cost of damages is unknown at this time.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.
Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
With restrictions eased, experts say Hawaii could soon see ‘wave’ of international travelers

Latest News

A new HNN town hall will explore the long-term effects of distance learning and how classrooms...
WATCH: HNN hosts ‘Evolving Education’ town hall on learning loss, adaptation in classrooms
Kevin Winters, 51, was last seen in Kahana in September.
Family of man missing on Maui begs community for help
Filming on the set of Magnum P.I.
In wake of ‘Rust’ shooting, Hawaii film crews redouble efforts to ensure safety
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’