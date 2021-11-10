11 people displaced after 2-alarm fire burns through home in Salt Lake

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said 11 people have been displaced following a two-alarm house fire Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze happened just before 12:50 p.m. at two-story home on Wanaka Street.

Firefighters said the the blaze, which began on the first floor, was 80% involved.

Officials said it was reported one occupant was inside the house at the time of the fire, but fire crews determined that all 11 occupants — six women and five men —were able to evacuate the structure uninjured.

HFD said one of the women complained about smoke inhalation but later declined treatment by Emergency Medical Services.

The American Red Cross said it is helping the displaced individuals.

Fire officials described the structure as a total loss, saying the blaze damaged its structural integrity. The fire was extinguished at around 1:42 p.m.

The estimated cost of damages is unknown at this time.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

