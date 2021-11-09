Wahine volleyball returns to Manoa for pair of matches against UC Irvine, UC San Diego with no crowd limits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes their 13-1 Big West Conference record back to Manoa for a pair of matches this weekend.

The ‘Bows are coming off of another 2-0 weekend on the road, getting a sweep against Cal State Fullerton and a four set win over Long Beach State.

The last time UH took on UCI, the Anteaters took them to four sets in Irvine, while the Tritons also took Hawaii to four sets.

This time around, Hawaii will be back home in the Stan, their first game at home with no crowd capacity limitations — the attendance was capped at 500 fans the last time the Wahine were in Manoa.

First serve for both matches is set for 7:00 p.m. HST — the games will be televised on Spectrum OC16.

