Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wahine volleyball returns to Manoa for pair of matches against UC Irvine, UC San Diego with no crowd limits

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes their 13-1 Big West Conference record back to Manoa for a pair of matches this weekend.

The ‘Bows are coming off of another 2-0 weekend on the road, getting a sweep against Cal State Fullerton and a four set win over Long Beach State.

The last time UH took on UCI, the Anteaters took them to four sets in Irvine, while the Tritons also took Hawaii to four sets.

This time around, Hawaii will be back home in the Stan, their first game at home with no crowd capacity limitations — the attendance was capped at 500 fans the last time the Wahine were in Manoa.

First serve for both matches is set for 7:00 p.m. HST — the games will be televised on Spectrum OC16.

Click Here: Stan Sheriff Center Game Day Information

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.
Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence
9 employees at Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl positive for COVID-19
Union: Lack of security to blame for worrisome rise in assaults on Queen’s nurses
Now that there is a new Maui police chief, Aidan's mother is is optimistic that authorities can...
Two years after a Maui surfer’s disappearance, loved ones still seeking closure

Latest News

UH football falls to No. 24 San Diego State, 17-10 in Manoa
Hawaii Football falls to San Diego State, 17-10 in Manoa
UH football falls to No. 24 San Diego State, 17-10 in Manoa
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team completed a successful 2-0 weekend on...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball goes 2-0 on the road against Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State
Now that the T.C. Ching Field can operate at full capacity, many people are excited for the...
With crowd restrictions lifted at UH football games, fans are excited to be back in the stands