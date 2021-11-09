Tributes
Union: Lack of security to blame for worrisome rise in assaults on Queen’s nurses

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Nurses Association says workers at the Queen’s Medical Center are being assaulted by patients ― and that the lack of security at the hospital is to blame.

In a complaint sent out Monday, the union said the hospital is not taking employee concerns seriously.

And Hawaii Nurses Association members say the attacks have gotten worse over the past year. The union’s president says some workers have been punched in the face, even knocked out cold.

“We’re demanding Queen’s implement a zero-tolerance policy for violence and threats of violence to put an end to this dangerous work environment and immediately discharge patients who threaten or inflict violence on nurses,” said HNA President Daniel Ross.

HNN has reached out to Queen’s for comment.

