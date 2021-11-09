At UN climate talks, Ige focuses on efforts to green up transportation infrastructure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor spoke Monday at the UN climate change conference in Scotland, pointing to Hawaii’s push to adopt environmentally-friendly policies.

Speaking as part of a panel discussion about the role of states and regions in climate action, Ige said he’s particularly focused on greening transportation infrastructure.

“We are preparing for electric planes for interisland flights and sustainable aviation fuels for longer flights. We’re looking at switching our inter island shipping to local sustainable biofuels,” he said.

“And while pursing negative emissions through our natural and working lands, we do know that investments in our natural resources give us the best opportunity to capture more carbon.”

Ige also pointed out that he’s committed Hawaii to planting 100 million trees by 2030.

The governor is scheduled to participate in the COP26 Climate Change Conference through the end of the week. On Tuesday, he’ll be on a panel talk about a “net-zero future.”

