Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store

Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the theft of long guns from a store on Waialae Avenue over the weekend.

Surveillance cameras at J. Hara Store captured the burglary Sunday morning.

The thief who broke the glass on the front door was there for one thing ― the rifles. He used a crowbar to get in at 6:03 am.

The surveillance video then shows him walking quickly around the display counter, wearing a mask, gloves, a hoodie and long pants that appear to have some kind of logo on his bottom.

He went straight for the rifles, putting them into something that looks like a pillow case.

Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store

After he filled it, he ties the ends to secure it then throws the stash over his shoulder, like a bag of Christmas presents, before he calmly walks out.

He was inside the store for just 45 seconds, exiting at 6:04 am.

In that time, the store manager ― who didn’t want his name used ― said he got away with four rifles.

“A Smith and Wesson AR, Rossi pump .22, Ruger .22 and a Mini-14,” he said.

The store manager said he wants people to know what firearms were stolen in case someone tries to sell them to a gun dealer. He hopes that dealer will call police.

The value of the four firearms is about $3,500.

HPD classified the crime as a second-degree burglary. If you know anything that can help investigators, contact Honolulu Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

