Police release images of suspect wanted in connection with King Street shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on King Street last month.

The shooting happened Oct. 24 about 2 a.m.

Police said the suspect shot a 22-year-old victim in the back in a parking lot at 1350 S. King St. before fleeing in an white sedan, possibly a Lexus.

The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

The attempted murder suspect is described as Asian and in his 20s with a medium build.

He has white “gauge earrings” and was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black undershirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

