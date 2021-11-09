Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fingerprints at two different crime scenes led to the arrest of Devin Saragosa-Taoy on Hawaii Island.

The 30-year-old Puna Man allegedly broke into and ransacked a home on Kukane Road in Keaau in September.

Police also say later in the month, he pushed through an electric gate at a home on 13th Avenue in Paradise Park. In that instance, authorities said he allegedly unplugged a surveillance camera before attempting to get into the home.

Court documents say that the fingerprints on a sliding glass window helped detectives track down Saragosa-Taoy, who was eventually charged with trespassing, burglary and habitual property crimes.

He’s due back in court Wednesday. His bail has been set at $52,000.

Prosecutors also say Saragosa-Taoy is a repeat offender who has eight prior felony convictions, and warrants out for his arrest.

