Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence

Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.
Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.(Prosecutors)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:54 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fingerprints at two different crime scenes led to the arrest of Devin Saragosa-Taoy on Hawaii Island.

The 30-year-old Puna Man allegedly broke into and ransacked a home on Kukane Road in Keaau in September.

Police also say later in the month, he pushed through an electric gate at a home on 13th Avenue in Paradise Park. In that instance, authorities said he allegedly unplugged a surveillance camera before attempting to get into the home.

Court documents say that the fingerprints on a sliding glass window helped detectives track down Saragosa-Taoy, who was eventually charged with trespassing, burglary and habitual property crimes.

He’s due back in court Wednesday. His bail has been set at $52,000.

Prosecutors also say Saragosa-Taoy is a repeat offender who has eight prior felony convictions, and warrants out for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo / gavel court of law
Boston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minors to Hawaii, other states
Hawaii State Capitol
Notable names among crowded candidate field eyeing Hawaii’s lieutenant governor’s race
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Woman spearfishing in Lahaina waters bit on leg by shark, DLNR reports
COVID testing
12 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 134 new infections
HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.
Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision

Latest News

The sign posted along Maui Veteran's Highway in Kahului reads, “Eh, slow down. No drive like...
‘Eh Slow Down’: Maui police turn to messaging with a local twist to save lives
Barriers once again line the road near Laniakea Beach.
Driving past Laniakea this week? Anticipate a slow commute
Maui traffic sign
'Eh Slow Down': Maui police launch a campaign with a local twist to get drivers to slow down
40 year-old Robin Nakapaahu appeared in court Monday.
Puna man charged for alleged attempted theft, assaulting an officer