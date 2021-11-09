Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Officials want tighter laws to use Hawaii names on coffee

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Big Island County Council resolution is asking state lawmakers to restrict the use of Hawaii location names on coffee packaging.

The resolution, which passed unanimously last week, calls for laws that would require coffee blends be at least 51% Hawaii-grown to use local geographic names such as Kona in their labeling, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday.

Currently, distributors can use Hawaii names on coffee that has only 10% of beans grown in the named region.

Hawaii coffee farmers testified at a meeting on Wednesday that the use of their regional names is limiting profits and damaging their brand.

Ten percent “blends take millions of dollars each year from Hawaii family coffee farms, and that money is sent as excess profits to the owners of the … blenders on the mainland,” said Big Island coffee farmer Bruce Corker. “When consumers are misled into believing that ‘Kona’ blends are (genuine) Kona coffee, and they are disappointed by the taste of those blends, our heritage coffees … are permanently damaged,” Corker said.

Hundreds of Kona coffee farmers filed a class action lawsuit against major coffee sellers in 2019 for falsely advertising coffee blends.

Some of those companies have offered preliminary settlements totaling more than $13 million, the Tribune-Herald reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
9 employees at Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl positive for COVID-19
Union: Lack of security to blame for worrisome rise in assaults on Queen’s nurses
Hawaii State Capitol
Notable names among crowded candidate field eyeing Hawaii’s lieutenant governor’s race
Now that there is a new Maui police chief, Aidan's mother is is optimistic that authorities can...
Two years after a Maui surfer’s disappearance, loved ones still seeking closure

Latest News

Proposed rule for Hawaii tourism board members criticized
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
Guy Hagi's Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds to hold, unsettled weather possible this weekend
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Nov. 9, 2021)