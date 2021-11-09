Nurses at Queen’s facilities call for more security, zero-tolerance policy amid rise in attacks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Nurses Association is demanding management at Queen’s Medical Center facilities do more to protect their members from physical attacks and groping.

They say both types of incidents have worsened over the past year.

And they’re calling for more security officers and a tougher policy, especially at the Hale Pulama Mau facility on Kuakini Street.

A nurse at the facility said she ran from a patient just last week.

“He was yelling more and telling me like basically to come back and then he threatened that he was going to slam my head in,” said the nurse, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears retaliation.

“And then he actually followed me to look for me, I ran and hid behind the nurse’s station.”

Hale Pulama Mau is used primarily for patients who are difficult to place in the community.

“At least, like verbally abusive, you know, they curse at nurses, some patients they scratch, and hit nurses,” said another nurse, who also wanted to remain anonymous.

The union is calling for 24/7 security at Hale Pulama Mau.

In addition, they want a zero-tolerance policy that includes immediately discharging patients who threaten or inflict violence on nurses.

Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association said management, is looking the other way.

“No, you know, you can’t grab your nurses’ breast or grab their butt just because they’re within reach,” said Ross. “There needs to be consequences for actions like that. We can’t accept that sort of thing.”

“We are very frustrated because it doesn’t go anywhere,” said one nurse.

“It always seems like it’s our fault,” said another nurse. “Like, a staff get punched in the face, they get asked like, what could you have done differently? How did you approach a patient?”

The Queen’s Health Systems issued this statement responding to the union’s concerns:

“The safety of our patients and staff is the highest priority at The Queen’s Medical Center. Workplace violence is a troubling issue, nationally and locally, and we take all reports of violence against our patients and staff seriously. We have convened a Workplace Violence Prevention Committee which is committed to implementing best practices addressing workplace violence, and we look forward to continuing to work with our nurses, our employees, and our unions to keep staff safe when caring for our patients.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.