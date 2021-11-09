‘Eh Slow Down’: Maui police turn to messaging with a local twist to save lives

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Police have a new enforcement campaign to stop drivers from speeding.

They are trying a new tactic: Humor.

The sign posted along Maui Veteran’s Highway in Kahului reads, “Eh, slow down. No drive like one clown.”

“It’s a tongue and cheek approach to it,” said MPD Traffic Commander Lt. William Hankins. “It’s a big hit.”

“I think it’s very catchy, people will listen. They’ll look at it and they’ll laugh but they’ll understand what it means to slow down because it’s killing a lot of people,” said Kahului resident Wade Kitagawa.

All kidding aside, Hankins said officers are serious about the speed problem on Maui. So far this year, police have pulled over nearly 5,000 people for speeding – a 40-percent increase from the year before.

However, Hankins said there is a 150-percent increase in fatal crashes this year compared to last year.

“Sixty-four percent of our fatal traffic crashes in Maui County are speed and alcohol related. There’s nine directly related to speed. That’s too many. Out of 15 fatalities, nine are speeding. That’s unacceptable,” Hankins said.

In addition to more signage, Hankins said officers are also working longer hours through the holidays.

“This is personal for us. We’re really tired of knocking on doors and delivering the news that someone is never going home because of an alcohol or speed related crash,” he said. “If we can do this, put a smile on somebody’s face and bring awareness, and keep someone alive, we did our job.”

