Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral service for his father, the Rev. Billy Graham. Franklin Graham’s surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition which had developed in recent months.

Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and Graham’s doctors expect a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
9 employees at Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl positive for COVID-19
Union: Lack of security to blame for worrisome rise in assaults on Queen’s nurses
Hawaii State Capitol
Notable names among crowded candidate field eyeing Hawaii’s lieutenant governor’s race
Now that there is a new Maui police chief, Aidan's mother is is optimistic that authorities can...
Two years after a Maui surfer’s disappearance, loved ones still seeking closure

Latest News

T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osbourne, pose for a portrait on Thursday,...
Brothers Osborne bring message of inclusivity to CMA stage
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review