Forecast: Light winds to hold through the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:21 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weakening trade winds will hold at gentle to moderate strength through Friday. Modest showers will remain focused across windward slopes, though clouds and a few showers are expected over leeward areas each afternoon as sea breezes overpower the weak trade wind flow. Winds will decline further this weekend, and developing instability could lead to periods of enhanced rainfall. Uncertainty remains high this far out, but unsettled weather could develop on Saturday night or Sunday as winds become light and variable. Areas of thick high clouds could also form as early as late Friday.

Surf along south facing shores will trend up Tuesday through midweek as a late season south swell arrives. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through midweek with mainly a combo of short- to medium-period north/northwest swell moving through. An upward trend is expected by Friday for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as a new, north-northwest swell arrives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

