Driving past Laniakea this week? Anticipate a slow commute

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roadside barriers are back at Laniakea Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

State crews will be closing one lane along Kamehameha Highway this week through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Work will be done to begin the transformation of the undeveloped land on the mauka side of the road into a parking area.

Crosswalks have also been painted to keep people from randomly crossing the highway, causing a traffic slow-down in the area.

“Hopefully they’re going to resolve it, and we’ll get it all together here, and things will be much smoother here on the North Shore cause it backs up all the way past the bypass when it gets really big waves,” resident Richard Jensen said.

[Read more: State lays out plan to realign highway near Laniakea Beach to alleviate traffic]

This is the first step in a larger state plan to realign the highway about 50 feet inland.

That job was expected to start in late 2023 and could take about two years.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.