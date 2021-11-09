Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island police call crash involving off-duty officer ‘extremely concerning’

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are looking deeper into a crash involving one of their own.

The police department called the incident “extremely concerning” and said all factors are being closely examined.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kekuanaoa Street and Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

It was determined that an off-duty officer driving a subsidized police vehicle lost control after failing to make a right turn. The Dodge then struck a traffic light pole and hedges on the side of the road.

HPD said the officer is a 12-year veteran of the force. The crash caused a three-hour-long road closure.

It’s unknown if the officer suffered any severe injuries. Police said they are investigating if any professional standards or procedures were broken. Both an administrative investigation and criminal investigation are ongoing.

Factors of the crash weren’t immediately known. Investigators will later determine if criminal charges should be filed.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo / gavel court of law
Boston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minors to Hawaii, other states
Hawaii State Capitol
Notable names among crowded candidate field eyeing Hawaii’s lieutenant governor’s race
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Woman spearfishing in Lahaina waters bit on leg by shark, DLNR reports
COVID testing
12 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 134 new infections
HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.
Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision

Latest News

Watch ‘This is Now’: Investigation into deadly crowd surge at Texas festival continues
This is Now (Nov. 8, 2021)
Governor Ige attended the Climate Change Conference in Scotland today and spoke about Hawaii's...
Governor Ige attends Climate Change Conference in Scotland
The governor spoke Monday at the UN climate change conference in Scotland, pointing to Hawaii’s...
At UN climate talks, Ige focuses on efforts to green up transportation infrastructure
9 employees at Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl positive for COVID-19
Union: Lack of security to blame for worrisome rise in assaults on Queen’s nurses