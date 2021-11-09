Hawaii Island police call crash involving off-duty officer ‘extremely concerning’

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are looking deeper into a crash involving one of their own.

The police department called the incident “extremely concerning” and said all factors are being closely examined.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kekuanaoa Street and Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

It was determined that an off-duty officer driving a subsidized police vehicle lost control after failing to make a right turn. The Dodge then struck a traffic light pole and hedges on the side of the road.

HPD said the officer is a 12-year veteran of the force. The crash caused a three-hour-long road closure.

It’s unknown if the officer suffered any severe injuries. Police said they are investigating if any professional standards or procedures were broken. Both an administrative investigation and criminal investigation are ongoing.

Factors of the crash weren’t immediately known. Investigators will later determine if criminal charges should be filed.

This story may be updated.

